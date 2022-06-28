Muddying the water: mud schools do exist and one man intends to change that
Siyanda Dlamini is raising funds to rebuild one
28 June 2022 - 19:50
A KwaZulu-Natal man has walked more than 300km to raise funds to rebuild a mud school in KwaNongoma in northern KZN after the department of education failed to reach an agreement with the community. ..
