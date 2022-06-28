×

News

No evidence judges were influenced by SSA, says Zondo

Despite explosive allegations that justices hostile to Jacob Zuma were bribed, evidence has not materialised

Franny Rabkin journalist
28 June 2022 - 19:52 By FRANNY RABKIN

Given the extent of capture in the executive and the drubbing parliament received for failing in its oversight role, the judiciary emerged almost totally unscathed in the state capture report...

