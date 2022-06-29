‘Crude wake-up call’: Covid could be the crisis we let go to waste

More than two years after the first Covid briefing, a world-class virologist shares his views on the ups, downs and what’s to come

On a hot, sticky day at the end of January 2020, more than 300 people crowded into a lecture theatre at Tygerberg Hospital while Wolfgang Preiser, a professor of virology, adjusted his microphone...