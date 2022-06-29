×

News

Eskom bumps up salary offer, but can it pull us out of the dark?

Normality has been restored at some power stations, but other strikers vow to only return once deal is signed

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
29 June 2022 - 19:56 By Isaac Mahlangu

Several striking Eskom employees say they are willing to accept Eskom’s 7% wage increase offer...

