×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

We relived our pain: father of Throb nightclub victim on Enyobeni tavern tragedy

In eerily similar circumstances to those in the Eastern Cape, 13 children died in a Chatsworth club 20 years ago

29 June 2022 - 16:56

“Don’t forget me daddy.”..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Sombre mood at Enyobeni tavern tragedy prayer meeting South Africa
  2. LISTEN | SAHRC to investigate ‘discrepancies’ relating to Enyobeni tavern ... South Africa
  3. Enyobeni tavern toxicology results awaited, but generator fumes 'highly ... South Africa
  4. Double birthday party at Enyobeni tavern promised to be a ‘killer event’ News
  5. 14-year-old Enyobeni survivor speaks of trauma after witnessing peers die South Africa

Most read

  1. We relived our pain: father of Throb nightclub victim on Enyobeni tavern tragedy News
  2. EDITORIAL | Eskom strikers have won, but at what cost to themselves and SA? Opinion & Analysis
  3. No evidence judges were influenced by SSA, says Zondo News
  4. Joburg waiter tickles taste buds in Cape Town with ‘Afro lunch boxes’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...
Residents demand police action after 21 die in Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East ...