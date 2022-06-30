×

News

Enyobeni owner spotted with police outside East London tavern

He did a walkabout of the crime scene with members of the police investigative team on Thursday afternoon

30 June 2022 - 19:03 By HENDRIK HANCKE

The owner of Enyobeni Tavern in East London, where 21 underage customers died last Sunday, did a walkabout of the crime scene with members of the police investigative team on Thursday afternoon...

