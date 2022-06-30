Wired for wildlife: anonymous anti-snare warriors make strides in KZN
Snare Aware, the members of which are unknown due to security concerns, removed its thousandth snare last week
30 June 2022 - 20:49
A small KwaZulu-Natal environmental group reached a bittersweet milestone last week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.