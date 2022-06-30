×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Wired for wildlife: anonymous anti-snare warriors make strides in KZN

Snare Aware, the members of which are unknown due to security concerns, removed its thousandth snare last week

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
30 June 2022 - 20:49

A small KwaZulu-Natal environmental group reached a bittersweet milestone last week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. No longer scapegoats: Zimbabweans cut poverty, poaching with larger goats World
  2. Beauty from cruelty: art made from Zim snares helps save wild dogs Africa
  3. Elephant calf survives jumbo risk after spending two months ensnared News

Most read

  1. Building or stumbling blocks? SA’s education woes start as early as preschool: ... News
  2. Wired for wildlife: anonymous anti-snare warriors make strides in KZN News
  3. WATCH | ‘I jumped out the window’: Enyobeni eyewitness account News
  4. Enyobeni owner spotted with police outside East London tavern News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...