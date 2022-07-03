Sydenham community is high on murders, low on info: frustrated police
Authorities are at the end of their tether after Durban drug kingpin is shot dead in broad daylight but residents are reluctant to come forward
03 July 2022 - 18:51
A bloody drug-war in Sydenham, Durban, has killed scores of people this year as the fight over turf between local gangs and their Cape Town rivals continues unabated...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.