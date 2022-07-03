×

Sydenham community is high on murders, low on info: frustrated police

Authorities are at the end of their tether after Durban drug kingpin is shot dead in broad daylight but residents are reluctant to come forward

03 July 2022 - 18:51

A bloody drug-war in Sydenham, Durban, has killed scores of people this year as the fight over turf between local gangs and their Cape Town rivals continues unabated...

