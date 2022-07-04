Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack
Krugersdorp residents heartbroken ahead of planned relocation to an area without essential services to make way for property development
04 July 2022 - 20:19
“How do you move me from a house to a shack?” asked Gladys Skhosana, 85, as she wept watching some of her neighbours prepare to move to a new home they have been allocated by Mogale City local municipality...
