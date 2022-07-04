Just R3,600 helps brighten the way for toddlers in Alexandra
Heartwarming initiative Let the Young Child Learn lets sponsors help underprivileged children attend nursery school
04 July 2022 - 20:20
A drop in the number of children under the age of four who attend preschool has led to a new initiative through which generous sponsors can fund a year of nursery school for a toddler — for R3,600...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.