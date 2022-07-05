In eight months 50 waste pickers picked up R1.4m with your recycled trash
05 July 2022 - 16:11
A team of 50 Johannesburg waste pickers has collected more than 700,000kg of plastic recyclables over the past eight months...
A team of 50 Johannesburg waste pickers has collected more than 700,000kg of plastic recyclables over the past eight months...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.