News

Lesufi says DA is 'threatened' by his election as ANC Gauteng chair

05 July 2022 - 17:14

Recently elected Gauteng ANC chairperson and provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi believes the DA marched to his office on Tuesday in an effort to taint his name, as the opposition party is threatened by his new ANC position. ..

