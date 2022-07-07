×

News

Burns, road crashes, rape: the epidemic that threatens lives of SA children

More strategies are needed if SA is to reduce traffic deaths and eliminate violence against women, girls by 2030, says study

07 July 2022 - 22:10

Lack of safe playing spaces, being transported in unsafe vehicles such as bakkies, pickup trucks and not wearing seatbelts is putting the lives of the country’s children at risk of deadly injuries and interpersonal violence that could be avoided, trauma experts argue...

