Burns, road crashes, rape: the epidemic that threatens lives of SA children
More strategies are needed if SA is to reduce traffic deaths and eliminate violence against women, girls by 2030, says study
07 July 2022 - 22:10
Lack of safe playing spaces, being transported in unsafe vehicles such as bakkies, pickup trucks and not wearing seatbelts is putting the lives of the country’s children at risk of deadly injuries and interpersonal violence that could be avoided, trauma experts argue...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.