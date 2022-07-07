×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Family of teen ‘killed by cop’ don’t believe they will see justice

The deceased’s mother says they are being sent from pillar to post as they pursue the case

07 July 2022 - 22:17 By Mfundo Mkhize

The family of Ntando Ndlovu, 14, killed at Pietermaritzburg’s Southgate shopping centre, allegedly by a police officer, don’t believe they will ever receive justice...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Show us the money! KZN begs for relief funds after devastating ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Storms are brewing, and there’s no intelligence on when and ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Don’t paint whole Phoenix community with same brush, SAHRC hears News
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | SA, where the cat’s colour is as important as its ability to ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Family of teen ‘killed by cop’ don’t believe they will see justice News
  2. Mental health advocate Miss SA on cloud nine after wowing the UN News
  3. Put a lid on it: pilot project aims to end Joburg’s open manhole crisis News
  4. Burns, road crashes, rape: the epidemic that threatens lives of SA children News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths