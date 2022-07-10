×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gun Free SA shoots down Cameron’s call for more arms amid gun violence epidemic

The NGO has urged government to act swiftly with the Firearms Control Amendment Bill to reduce firearm availability

10 July 2022 - 20:42

Hours after 19 people were murdered in two tavern massacres in Soweto and Pietermaritzburg, Gun Free SA lambasted a Twitter post by controversial community policing activist Ian Cameron, suggesting that South Africans be armed to defend themselves against attacks...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Police launch manhunt for armed gang in Soweto tavern massacre South Africa
  2. Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting appears to be a 'random' act, say police South Africa
  3. Patrons shot dead at Soweto tavern were of legal drinking age, says Gauteng ... South Africa

Most read

  1. OBITUARY | Farewell Mr Spit ’n Polish, you were an imperious delight News
  2. Families of PMB massacre furious as tavern is open for business the next day News
  3. I’ll never forget seeing his lifeless body: sister of Soweto tavern massacre ... News
  4. Gun Free SA shoots down Cameron’s call for more arms amid gun violence epidemic News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners