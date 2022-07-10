Gun Free SA shoots down Cameron’s call for more arms amid gun violence epidemic
The NGO has urged government to act swiftly with the Firearms Control Amendment Bill to reduce firearm availability
10 July 2022 - 20:42
Hours after 19 people were murdered in two tavern massacres in Soweto and Pietermaritzburg, Gun Free SA lambasted a Twitter post by controversial community policing activist Ian Cameron, suggesting that South Africans be armed to defend themselves against attacks...
