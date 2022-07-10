I’ll never forget seeing his lifeless body: sister of Soweto tavern massacre victim
Investigations within community network points to a tribalist incident as a motive for shooting, says community leader
10 July 2022 - 20:42
Phila Mluma has vivid flashbacks of seeing her brother’s lifeless body lying on the floor of Mdlalose’s tavern amid a dozen others in pools of blood. ..
Phila Mluma has vivid flashbacks of seeing her brother’s lifeless body lying on the floor of Mdlalose’s tavern amid a dozen others in pools of blood. ..
