Distraught community relives daughter, mom and granny’s final moments
A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Pietermaritzburg high court to murdering the women and a seven-year-old he also raped
12 July 2022 - 17:59 By Mfundo Mkhize
A Pietermaritzburg judge had to appeal to members of a packed gallery to compose themselves on Tuesday. This after they cried out upon hearing graphic details of the final moments of a grandmother, mother and her daughter at their home two weeks ago. ..
Distraught community relives daughter, mom and granny’s final moments
A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Pietermaritzburg high court to murdering the women and a seven-year-old he also raped
A Pietermaritzburg judge had to appeal to members of a packed gallery to compose themselves on Tuesday. This after they cried out upon hearing graphic details of the final moments of a grandmother, mother and her daughter at their home two weeks ago. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos