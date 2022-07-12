If the cap fits: ‘graduate’ gogo didn’t go to school but made sure granddaughter did
Sthokozo Mpisane paid tribute to her grandmother by dressing her in her gown for her graduation ceremony
12 July 2022 - 19:53
KwaZulu-Natal grandmother Bathini Danca has never stepped into an educational institution, but on Monday she got to “graduate” at the Durban University of Technology (DUT)...
