July riots: criminal investigation into UPL toxic spill ‘almost complete’
Indian chemical giant not in possession of the requisite environmental authorisation before establishing its Durban operation, department finds
12 July 2022 - 20:00
A year after one of the country’s worst environmental disasters, the criminal investigation into Indian chemical giant United Phosphorus Ltd (UPL) is almost complete, according to government. ..
July riots: criminal investigation into UPL toxic spill ‘almost complete’
Indian chemical giant not in possession of the requisite environmental authorisation before establishing its Durban operation, department finds
A year after one of the country’s worst environmental disasters, the criminal investigation into Indian chemical giant United Phosphorus Ltd (UPL) is almost complete, according to government. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos