×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Low-skilled Zimbabweans struggle to qualify for SA visas as deadline for expiry of exempted permits looms

Many believe SA government is pushing them back to Zimbabwe by doing away with special permits

12 July 2022 - 12:09 By Isaac Mahlangu
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Thousands of low-skilled Zimbabwean nationals are finding it difficult to qualify for visas and many believe the SA cabinet's decision to do away with the special exemption permit is aimed at pushing them out of the country...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Low-skilled Zimbabweans struggle to qualify for SA visas as deadline for expiry ... News
  2. Arrest of ‘gangster’ over deadly crime spree is cold comfort for twins left ... News
  3. Mkhwebane presses ahead with the court case withdrawn by her deputy News
  4. Academic epidemic: report raises concerns over PhD dropouts News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done