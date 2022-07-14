×

News

JULY RIOTS | ‘I’m sorry, God please forgive me’: Umlazi burn victim’s last words to sister during height of unrest

At least 12 people died when a fire broke out at a butchery in Umlazi trapping looters inside

14 July 2022 - 20:31

In agony after having his skin burnt off, 15-year-old Manqobalwazi Gamede fell to the ground and apologised to his family, pleading for God’s forgiveness in his final hours. ..

