US ‘weaponising’ socioeconomic circumstances by denying SA performers visas: actor
Jack Devnarain has slated US visa entry requirements for preventing local actors from participating in a global competition there
14 July 2022 - 20:33
More than 17 South Africans have been denied entry to perform at the World Performing Arts Championship which is set to start on Tuesday in Los Angeles, US...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.