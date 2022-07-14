×

News

US ‘weaponising’ socioeconomic circumstances by denying SA performers visas: actor

Jack Devnarain has slated US visa entry requirements for preventing local actors from participating in a global competition there

14 July 2022 - 20:33
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

More than 17 South Africans have been denied entry to perform at the World Performing Arts Championship which is set to start on Tuesday in Los Angeles, US...

