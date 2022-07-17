×

News

JULY RIOTS | Mom in agony as she awaits justice for her son’s shooting

Fellow residents also had their lives turned upside down as they lost not only their belongings but their jobs too

17 July 2022 - 19:49 By Mfundo Mkhize

Khan Road informal settlement dwellers in Pietermaritzburg say they are still trying to find closure after last year’s unrest which claimed the lives of two residents and left another paralysed...

