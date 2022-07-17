×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

KZN’s first palliative care centre for children shows the love in their final moments

The Butterfly Palliative Home was founded on the Bells’ tireless work and generosity of friends, family and donors

17 July 2022 - 19:47
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

A team of caregivers cradled their youngest child, Lulu, as she drew her last breath in the early hours of July 1...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Hospices prove they are not centres where people just go to die South Africa
  2. How death is handled in health facilities — can we do better? Ideas
  3. Don’t overlook patients’ mental pain when treating cancer, UCT study urges News

Most read

  1. JULY RIOTS | Mom in agony as she awaits justice for her son’s shooting News
  2. EDITORIAL | Ending the epidemic of violence needs joint effort to uphold rule ... News
  3. KZN’s first palliative care centre for children shows the love in their final ... News
  4. Last resort: SA’s pothole-ridden roads being fixed by fed-up citizens News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...