KZN’s first palliative care centre for children shows the love in their final moments
The Butterfly Palliative Home was founded on the Bells’ tireless work and generosity of friends, family and donors
17 July 2022 - 19:47
A team of caregivers cradled their youngest child, Lulu, as she drew her last breath in the early hours of July 1...
KZN’s first palliative care centre for children shows the love in their final moments
The Butterfly Palliative Home was founded on the Bells’ tireless work and generosity of friends, family and donors
A team of caregivers cradled their youngest child, Lulu, as she drew her last breath in the early hours of July 1...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos