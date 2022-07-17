MANDELA DAY | Mandela capture site moves with the times to keep the past alive
Alongside the site where Nelson Mandela was captured in 1962, the tourist hub gets up to 1,000 visitors a day in school holidays
17 July 2022 - 19:46 By LWAZI HLANGU
Constant reinvention is how the Nelson Mandela capture site keeps the struggle icon’s legacy alive...
MANDELA DAY | Mandela capture site moves with the times to keep the past alive
Alongside the site where Nelson Mandela was captured in 1962, the tourist hub gets up to 1,000 visitors a day in school holidays
Constant reinvention is how the Nelson Mandela capture site keeps the struggle icon’s legacy alive...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos