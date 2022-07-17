MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free
The property, on the outskirts of Mthatha, has been left to become a derelict blot on the landscape
17 July 2022 - 19:46 By LULAMILE FENI
While former president Nelson Mandela’s Qunu homestead, where is he buried, and home in Mvezo are beautifully maintained, the former statesman would no doubt be pained to see his third property, also in Mthatha, vandalised and derelict...
MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free
The property, on the outskirts of Mthatha, has been left to become a derelict blot on the landscape
While former president Nelson Mandela’s Qunu homestead, where is he buried, and home in Mvezo are beautifully maintained, the former statesman would no doubt be pained to see his third property, also in Mthatha, vandalised and derelict...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos