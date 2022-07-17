×

MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free

The property, on the outskirts of Mthatha, has been left to become a derelict blot on the landscape

17 July 2022 - 19:46 By LULAMILE FENI

While former president Nelson Mandela’s Qunu homestead, where is he buried, and home in Mvezo are beautifully maintained, the former statesman would no doubt be pained to see his third property, also in Mthatha, vandalised and derelict...

