‘State is to blame’: alleged July riots instigators plan to plead not guilty
‘Do you seriously think that I as an individual can cause so much racket in the country?’ asks Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the accused
17 July 2022 - 19:45
Three of the 19 people arrested by police as the alleged instigators of the July unrest have come out guns blazing, claiming they intended to plead not guilty when their matters go to court. ..
