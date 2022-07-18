×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Kidney disease is a silent killer far more common in Africa than thought

The widely used tests developed in high-income countries do not give accurate results for the people on the continent, study finds

18 July 2022 - 20:31
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Kidney disease may be far more common in Africa than has been thought until now, with as many as one in eight people affected, says Wits nephrologist Dr June Fabian, co-lead author of a major new study...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Regular health checks can save you from hypertension, ‘the silent killer’ Health & Sex
  2. On paper this is the year I could die: KZN man is among 5,000 awaiting ... South Africa
  3. Support for blood cancer patients is thin. This needs to change Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Kidney disease is a silent killer far more common in Africa than thought News
  2. EDITORIAL | It’s a sad state of affairs when the public steps up to fix SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. ‘Walk straight’: how small-town residents navigate without street signs and ... News
  4. Ndebele initiates’ return from the ‘Wela’, the journey to manhood News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
Jessie Duarte’s brother details her final days at funeral