Nothing odd about Mkhwebane’s private meet and greet with Mahlobo: Mpofu
Former senior investigator in the office of the public protector said this was ‘odd’ considering the circumstances
18 July 2022 - 17:42
There was nothing odd about a “one-on-one meet and greet” between public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and intelligence minister David Mahlobo ahead of a formal meeting, as “a matter of courtesy”, suggested Mkhwebane’s counsel Dali Mpofu SC before parliament’s impeachment committee on Monday...
Nothing odd about Mkhwebane’s private meet and greet with Mahlobo: Mpofu
Former senior investigator in the office of the public protector said this was ‘odd’ considering the circumstances
There was nothing odd about a “one-on-one meet and greet” between public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and intelligence minister David Mahlobo ahead of a formal meeting, as “a matter of courtesy”, suggested Mkhwebane’s counsel Dali Mpofu SC before parliament’s impeachment committee on Monday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos