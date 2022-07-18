×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

SSA drafted part of public protector report, section 194 committee hears

Mkhwebane said she ‘didn’t care’ if her Vrede dairy report was taken on review, former senior investigator tells committee

18 July 2022 - 16:17 By FRANNY RABKIN

The State Security Agency (SSA) drafted a portion of a 2017 public protector report, parliament’s impeachment committee heard on Monday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WATCH LIVE | Hearings into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to ... Politics
  2. LISTEN | Mkhwebane’s legal team to call Ramaphosa to testify in impeachment ... Politics
  3. RECORDED | Inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues Politics
  4. RECORDED | Inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues Politics
  5. Public protector's office dealt a blow as inquiry hears damning evidence from ... South Africa

Most read

  1. SSA drafted part of public protector report, section 194 committee hears News
  2. SA cabin crew member’s French fiancée sues air charter firm after Covid death News
  3. JULY RIOTS | Mom in agony as she awaits justice for her son’s shooting News
  4. EDITORIAL | Ending the epidemic of violence needs joint effort to uphold rule ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
Jessie Duarte’s brother details her final days at funeral