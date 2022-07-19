×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

KZN communities say eating culled lion body parts gives them ‘strength and bravery’

Intervention leaves behind carcasses from which residents eat what they want and set aside certain parts for traditional medicine, says activist

19 July 2022 - 18:54

Strength and bravery. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. NADINE DREYER | We’ve been hurled back into the Dark Ages Opinion & Analysis
  2. One in seven Kruger rhinos has bovine TB, but no symptoms show News
  3. Killing of three runaway ellies sparks concerns over KZN parks’ fences News
  4. Wired for wildlife: anonymous anti-snare warriors make strides in KZN News
  5. ‘A species in crisis’: extinction circling vultures in KZN News

Most read

  1. KZN communities say eating culled lion body parts gives them ‘strength and ... News
  2. 'The main problem is poverty': residents and experts on defeating crime in ... News
  3. Kidney disease is a silent killer far more common in Africa than thought News
  4. EDITORIAL | It’s a sad state of affairs when the public steps up to fix SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro