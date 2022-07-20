Gauteng nurse ‘key’ in kidnapping syndicate probe as cops hit back with charges
Those close to the case in which a businessman was kidnapped say the woman has a case to answer
20 July 2022 - 20:51
A Gauteng nurse, shot in an apparently botched police operation, is now a central figure in an investigation into an alleged kidnapping syndicate...
Gauteng nurse ‘key’ in kidnapping syndicate probe as cops hit back with charges
Those close to the case in which a businessman was kidnapped say the woman has a case to answer
A Gauteng nurse, shot in an apparently botched police operation, is now a central figure in an investigation into an alleged kidnapping syndicate...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos