×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gauteng nurse ‘key’ in kidnapping syndicate probe as cops hit back with charges

Those close to the case in which a businessman was kidnapped say the woman has a case to answer

20 July 2022 - 20:51
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter

A Gauteng nurse, shot in an apparently botched police operation, is now a central figure in an investigation into an alleged kidnapping syndicate...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘Arrogant cowboys’: Joburg nurse shot in botched anti-kidnap operation News
  2. Survey shows more than 90% of SA drivers feel unsafe when pulled over by police news
  3. CRIME STATS | Kidnappings have increased by more than 100% South Africa
  4. Police bust trio allegedly linked to at least 12 North West kidnappings South Africa
  5. Another kidnapping, this time victim is a Cape Town businessman South Africa
  6. Two in court for brazen kidnapping of Durban businessman South Africa
  7. Alleged kidnappers demanded R1m for release of Durban businessman South Africa

Most read

  1. Gauteng nurse ‘key’ in kidnapping syndicate probe as cops hit back with charges News
  2. Too close to home: Ingonyama Trust tries to overturn trust land rent judgment News
  3. ‘I live in fear of metro cops’: Pretoria woman begs for closure after attack News
  4. South Africans’ hearts lie with quicker and cheaper fast-food News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

How Cape Town is going Eskom-free
Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy