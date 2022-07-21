Fishing expedition: Sekunjalo company’s bid to keep FNB bank account open fails
Talhado Fishing Enterprises sent packing by Gqeberha high court
21 July 2022 - 14:11 By FRANNY RABKIN
A company in Iqbal Surve’s Sekunjalo Group failed in an urgent court bid to prevent FNB from shutting its bank account on Wednesday...
Fishing expedition: Sekunjalo company’s bid to keep FNB bank account open fails
Talhado Fishing Enterprises sent packing by Gqeberha high court
A company in Iqbal Surve’s Sekunjalo Group failed in an urgent court bid to prevent FNB from shutting its bank account on Wednesday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos