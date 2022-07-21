×

News

Fishing expedition: Sekunjalo company’s bid to keep FNB bank account open fails

Talhado Fishing Enterprises sent packing by Gqeberha high court

21 July 2022 - 14:11 By FRANNY RABKIN

A company in Iqbal Surve’s Sekunjalo Group failed in an urgent court bid to prevent FNB from shutting its bank account on Wednesday...

