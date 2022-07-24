×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

EDITORIAL | Tighten the screws on offenders who pose a threat to society

Concerning figures of repeat offenders show our parole system needs a complete overhaul

24 July 2022 - 22:06

Two years ago Cape Town schoolgirls — Tazne van Wyk and Reagan Gertse — were allegedly killed by men who were out on parole...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Win or lose the final, Banyana have done SA proud Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Banyana show SA football fans what can be achieved Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Cele’s rant at activist sends wrong signal to crime-weary public Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Show us the money! KZN begs for relief funds after devastating ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | We need answers on why Bosasa finance boss got off scot-free Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | US abortion ruling proves democracy doesn’t protect rights, people ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Maya becomes first female jurist to hold SA’s deputy chief justice position News
  2. Ndebele initiates’ return from the ‘Wela’, the journey to manhood News
  3. We can’t just let Covid spread — it raises risk of diabetes, heart disease: ... News
  4. ‘No-one cares about arresting the real July unrest instigators’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines