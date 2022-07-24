×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Monkeypox virus gaining HIV/Aids stigma: global health experts

The UN and WHO have been quick to stress that monkeypox transmission has nothing to do with sexual orientation

24 July 2022 - 22:05

Medical experts fear that stigma and discrimination perpetuated by the monkeypox virus against gay men and people of African origin, could prompt underreporting of the disease as was seen when HIV/Aids first emerged...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. No secondary cases linked to SA's three monkeypox cases, says NICD South Africa
  2. Republican Senator Richard Burr slams US monkeypox response World
  3. Covid-19 could be the tip of the zoonotic iceberg, thanks to how we live News

Most read

  1. Maya becomes first female jurist to hold SA’s deputy chief justice position News
  2. Ndebele initiates’ return from the ‘Wela’, the journey to manhood News
  3. We can’t just let Covid spread — it raises risk of diabetes, heart disease: ... News
  4. ‘No-one cares about arresting the real July unrest instigators’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines