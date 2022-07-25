‘I put my life on the line for SA’: medical interns from African countries hit a brick wall

Foreign graduates studied medicine in SA and now can’t get placed for an internship after home affairs’ removal of doctors from the critical skills list

“I was on the frontline in an ICU during Covid, putting my life on the line for this country. I am trained to serve patients of this country — only now to find I cannot get placed and do what I am trained to do.”..