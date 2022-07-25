×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘I put my life on the line for SA’: medical interns from African countries hit a brick wall

Foreign graduates studied medicine in SA and now can’t get placed for an internship after home affairs’ removal of doctors from the critical skills list

25 July 2022 - 20:15
Tanya Farber Senior science reporter

“I was on the frontline in an ICU during Covid, putting my life on the line for this country. I am trained to serve patients of this country — only now to find I cannot get placed and do what I am trained to do.”..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Foreign policy: you can study medicine in SA but you can’t do your internship ... News
  2. This is how NHI can shine: doctor behind Soweto clinic that broke the mould News
  3. Covid ‘war zone’ has left medical interns tired and undertrained: study News
  4. BOOK EXTRACT | There’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and then there’s this Opinion & Analysis
  5. Young doctors heading to court to force government to place them in jobs News

Most read

  1. If we can’t have chemical castration, we need something else: Sisulu News
  2. Hearing looms after racism claim at Michaelhouse, St John’s sports derby News
  3. Urgent bid to stop Zulu king’s coronation fails News
  4. ‘Don’t wear ANC regalia to loot’: a year since riots, eThekwini Shutdown member ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...
Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'