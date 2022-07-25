SA cannot afford to ditch coal-fired power stations, says EFF
Red berets admin boss insists emerging economies can’t move away from coal at the behest of developed counterparts
25 July 2022 - 18:50
As the energy crisis continues to plunge the country into endless blackouts, Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and renewable energy are not the solution to SA’s power shortage woes...
SA cannot afford to ditch coal-fired power stations, says EFF
Red berets admin boss insists emerging economies can’t move away from coal at the behest of developed counterparts
As the energy crisis continues to plunge the country into endless blackouts, Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and renewable energy are not the solution to SA’s power shortage woes...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos