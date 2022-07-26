Court told cops charged Gardee suspects ‘with no supporting evidence’
While the accused are charged with rape, ‘there’s no evidence so far proving Hillary Gardee was raped’
26 July 2022 - 18:05
The results of a rape kit, cellphone records, blood swabs and ballistic testing of the alleged murder weapon in the Hillary Gardee murder trial are all outstanding, but police believe once these are released they will link the three accused to her murder. ..
