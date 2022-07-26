×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Hearing looms after racism claim at Michaelhouse, St John’s sports derby

St John’s pupil declines to participate in mediation process with pupil from Michaelhouse after alleged racist incident during sports match on May 28

26 July 2022 - 16:52
Prega Govender Journalist

A pupil from St John’s College in Johannesburg has declined to participate in a mediation process with a pupil from Michaelhouse after an alleged racist incident during a sports match...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Don’t paint whole Phoenix community with same brush, SAHRC hears News
  2. Lesson learnt? Year after wake-up call, Pretoria school tries to ‘eradicate ... News
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Stop pissing about, varsities, and teach modules on race Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Theuns du Toit is a product of many things, not least the state Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. If we can’t have chemical castration, we need something else: Sisulu News
  2. Hearing looms after racism claim at Michaelhouse, St John’s sports derby News
  3. Urgent bid to stop Zulu king’s coronation fails News
  4. ‘Don’t wear ANC regalia to loot’: a year since riots, eThekwini Shutdown member ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...
Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'