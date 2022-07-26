×

The world’s most powerful passports: Japan tops the ratings

SA is ranked 55th, while intrepid South Africans can travel to 105 countries without a visa

26 July 2022 - 20:05 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The latest global mobility index for 2022 has found that the SA passport, which this year ranks as the 55th most powerful in the world, allows citizens visa-free entry to 105 countries in the world...

