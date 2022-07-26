Urgent bid to stop Zulu king’s coronation fails
Interdict on behalf of late King Zwelithini’s brother Prince Mbonisi deemed not urgent and struck off roll
26 July 2022 - 16:35 By TANIA BROUGHTON
A bid for an urgent interdict by Prince Mbonisi Zulu, the brother of late King Goodwill Zwelithini, to stop the coronation of his nephew, King Misuzulu, next month has failed...
