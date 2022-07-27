×

News

Boy, 6, strangled in revenge killing horror

Ex-boyfriend of mother hands himself over to police after discovery of body

27 July 2022 - 08:20 By Riaan Marais

When little Thabang Klaas tucked into the packet of chips his mother’s ex-boyfriend bought him, he could not have known it would be the last thing he would eat...

