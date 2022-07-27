Gumede trial to go ahead on Monday but unlikely accused will plead this year
The prevailing consensus is that the trial will not begin before the end of August
27 July 2022 - 19:02 By TANIA BROUGHTON
The trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others, charged with racketeering, fraud and corruption relating to a R320m city waste contract, will begin on Monday — but it’s unlikely that the accused will plead to the charges any time soon...
