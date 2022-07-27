×

News

It doesn’t help to sulk: assistant rugby coach banned for life after attack on referee

Tyrese Doman has been banned by the GWRU from coaching, playing, officiating and even watching rugby matches

27 July 2022 - 20:11
Prega Govender Journalist

An assistant coach has been banned from coaching players or being an official at school and provincial rugby matches for life, after he was found guilty of assaulting a teacher who was a referee at a game...

