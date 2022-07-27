×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

It’d be ‘extraordinary’: Cyril ‘will not testify’ at impeachment committee

A letter from the state attorney said it would be ‘unlawful’ to compel him to do so

27 July 2022 - 17:46 By FRANNY RABKIN

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not voluntarily testify before Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment process, his lawyer has said in a letter to the suspended public protector. And it would be “extraordinary” and unlawful if she were to try to compel him to do so...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | Mkhwebane’s legal team to call Ramaphosa to testify in impeachment ... Politics
  2. RECORDED | Mkhwebane returns to court to challenge suspension South Africa
  3. Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps Politics
  4. How Ramaphosa almost got subpoenaed News

Most read

  1. Tables turned as chefs get (delicious) taste of own medicine News
  2. JULY RIOTS | Mother’s worst nightmare: son killed after she sent him to buy ... News
  3. JULY RIOTS | Looters aren’t going crazy: store staff laugh off ‘Muslim bad ... News
  4. Load-shedding is not only leaving SA battling the dark, but the bulge too News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...