It’d be ‘extraordinary’: Cyril ‘will not testify’ at impeachment committee
A letter from the state attorney said it would be ‘unlawful’ to compel him to do so
27 July 2022 - 17:46 By FRANNY RABKIN
President Cyril Ramaphosa will not voluntarily testify before Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment process, his lawyer has said in a letter to the suspended public protector. And it would be “extraordinary” and unlawful if she were to try to compel him to do so...
