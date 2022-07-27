JULY RIOTS | Looters aren’t going crazy: store staff laugh off ‘Muslim bad luck’ rumours
The manager has also addressed the claim that stolen doors opened by themselves at night
27 July 2022 - 20:31 By Nontobeko Majola
Like many other businesses, Jabula Hardware in Umgababa on the KZN south coast was looted until it was almost empty in July last year...
JULY RIOTS | Looters aren’t going crazy: store staff laugh off ‘Muslim bad luck’ rumours
The manager has also addressed the claim that stolen doors opened by themselves at night
Like many other businesses, Jabula Hardware in Umgababa on the KZN south coast was looted until it was almost empty in July last year...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos