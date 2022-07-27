JULY RIOTS | Mother’s worst nightmare: son killed after she sent him to buy prepaid electricity
More than a year since her son’s fatal shooting, Gcinaphi Mkhumbi is still trying to come to terms with his death
27 July 2022 - 20:35 By LWAZI HLANGU
Gcinaphi Mkhumbi endured a harrowing 10km journey by car to hospital with her wounded son, Skhumbudzo, 36, after he was shot during last year’s civil unrest while on his way to buy an electricity token for his mother...
JULY RIOTS | Mother’s worst nightmare: son killed after she sent him to buy prepaid electricity
More than a year since her son’s fatal shooting, Gcinaphi Mkhumbi is still trying to come to terms with his death
Gcinaphi Mkhumbi endured a harrowing 10km journey by car to hospital with her wounded son, Skhumbudzo, 36, after he was shot during last year’s civil unrest while on his way to buy an electricity token for his mother...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos