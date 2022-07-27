Mkhwebane gave order to exonerate Magashule, Zwane in Vrede probe
Public protector wanted no adverse findings against politicians, says the head of the public protector’s Free State office, the second colleague to make this claim
27 July 2022 - 18:12
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane did not want former Free State premier Ace Magashule and then agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane to be implicated in wrongdoing and maladministration that occurred in the Vrede dairy project...
