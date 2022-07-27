×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Tables turned as chefs get (delicious) taste of own medicine

First chef and farmer ‘cook off’ highlights nutritious indigenous food

27 July 2022 - 20:36
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Too many cooks can spoil the broth but combine them with township farmers and some Khayelitsha “brakslaai” and it’s a recipe for a potentially thriving business...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Food price drop offers limited relief to squeezed shoppers Business Times
  2. WANDILE SIHLOBO | It’s vital for SA to grow agricultural exports Insight
  3. Last harvest: sad day as inner city farm makes way for multipurpose centre News

Most read

  1. Tables turned as chefs get (delicious) taste of own medicine News
  2. JULY RIOTS | Mother’s worst nightmare: son killed after she sent him to buy ... News
  3. JULY RIOTS | Looters aren’t going crazy: store staff laugh off ‘Muslim bad ... News
  4. Load-shedding is not only leaving SA battling the dark, but the bulge too News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...