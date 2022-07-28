Equality court grants SA Chinese community victory against hate speech
Ten Facebook users were ordered to pay damages for their defamatory comments
28 July 2022 - 20:19
After a five-year legal battle, the Chinese Association on Thursday won a landmark victory in the equality court, which ordered 10 people to apologise and pay damages for hate speech — for comments posted on Facebook directed at the Chinese community...
