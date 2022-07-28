×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Equality court grants SA Chinese community victory against hate speech

Ten Facebook users were ordered to pay damages for their defamatory comments

28 July 2022 - 20:19 By Franny Rabkin

After a five-year legal battle, the Chinese Association on Thursday won a landmark victory in the equality court, which ordered 10 people to apologise and pay damages for hate speech — for comments posted on Facebook directed at the Chinese community...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Ja nee, if Afrikaans isn’t indigenous, then the SACP isn’t South ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Sorry China, you don’t need a Havard degree to work here, just a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Is Twitter a force for social good? Opinion & Analysis
  4. Meta staggers over a minefield of Russian propaganda World
  5. Say sorry for calling me a cockroach or I’ll sue for R1m: Malema to Kenny Kunene Politics
  6. Like the harvest moon, SA’s Chinese will rise again from this dark season Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JULY RIOTS | Business and government must work together: DCCI president News
  2. JULY RIOTS | How some of KZN’s malls were saved News
  3. Universities relax Covid-19 vaccination mandates News
  4. Equality court grants SA Chinese community victory against hate speech News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

200 ANC members implicated in state capture, integrity committee to investigate ...
RECAP: Allegations of Whiskey drinking, dishonesty and delays in Mkhwebane ...